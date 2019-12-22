FPIs open fund floodgates for Indian markets; Net inflow crosses Rs 1 trn in 2019

Ignoring negative sentiments around falling GDP growth rate and some policy roadblocks, foreign portfolio investors seem to have flocked to the Indian capital market in a big way in 2019 with a net inflow of over Rs 1.3 lakh crore, including Rs 97,250 crore in equities — the highest in last six years. As the year draws to a close, the debt market has seen a net inflow of nearly Rs 27,000 crore by FPIs, while a further amount of Rs 9,000 crore found its way to the hybrid instruments, shows the capital market data compiled by depositories. Experts believe the positive trend may continue in 2020 as well, but downside risks might arise in form of the US-China trade war and any further deterioration in the domestic credit market conditions.

