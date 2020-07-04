Four-year contract for foreign and Indian coaches now

Speaking about the decision, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said that by ensuring the right coaching for country’s elite athletes, India’s chances in all major international tournaments, including the Olympics will be improved.

Expressing his confidence that the decision will benefit the athletes, Rijiju said it will also help India’s long-term roadmap for Olympic preparation for 2024 and 2028.

Lauding the decision, President of Indian Olympic Association Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra said that frequent change of coaches hampered the performance of athletes.

Meanwhile, the contract of all foreign coaches have been extended till 30th September of next year, in light of Tokyo Olympics-2020 being postponed till next year.