Four terrorists killed in encounter in J&K’s Shopian district

With this, the security forces have eliminated nine Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu & Kashmir during the past 24 hours. Five Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists were killed on Sunday morning.

Public Relations Officer Defence Col. Rajesh Kalia said that four dead bodies of terrorists were recovered along with arms & ammunition from the encounter site. The identification of the slain terrorists is being ascertained.

He said that a joint team of Shopian Police, Army’s 44 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Ponjora village in the wee hours today. As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the team, triggering off an encounter resulting in the elimination of Four Terrorists.