Four police station area now free of containment zones in Udaipur

Udaipur : After a review meeting of the district disaster management authority on Friday, four police station areas including Savina, Pratapnagar, Goverdhan Vilas and Sukher were declared free of the containment zones in the Udaipur municipal area. Meanwhile, the remaining areas would continue to be in the containment zone for an extended period of a week, Collector Anandhi in an order issued on friday said.

With a sudden spurt in positive cases, the administration had declared the entire municipal area of the city excluding the industrial area as COVID containment zone till May 22. The situation in the zones were reviewed and it was found that positive cases from the four police stations were comparatively lower and the earlier reported cases had turned negative.

The highest number of positive cases have been reported from Kanji ka Hata area which is the epicenter of COVID-19. IThe adjoining areas Meenapada, Mukherji Chowk, Kheradiwada, Nayakwadi, Naiyon ki Talai, Kalaji Goraji, Bhatiyani Chohatta, Amal ka Kanta, Brahmapuri, NadaKhada, Kumawatpura, Kumharwada, Kishanpole, Sarvaritu Vilas, Regar colony, Udiapole, Agrasen Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Kailash colony, Udiapole, Macchla Magra, Swaraj Nagar etc were considered to be sensitive in the review meeting and hence after the consensus was drawn to extend the restrictions in these areas.

On Friday, 13 more patients were tested positive for the virus and the total tally reached 446 in Udaipur district. Among the fresh cases are 7 from the close contacts of the patients in the epicenter while 3 migrants from Mavli and Khedi, one from Gogunda, one staff of the govt hospital and one fresh case from Padmawadi in Gogunda.