Four more African nations confirm coronavirus

Four more African nations have confirmed their 1st case of coronavirus. Mauritania, Rwanda, Seychelles and Central African Republic have confirmed their first coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Rwanda’s health ministry confirmed the country’s first infection, a male Indian national who arrived from Mumbai on March 8.

Moving swiftly to contain its spread, Rwanda, Senegal, Madagascar, Mauritius, Morocco and Kenya announced tougher control measures, including bans on public gatherings, halting flights and closing schools and universities.

23 African countries have reported positive tests for the virus so far. Apart from the new countries, other nations have shown an uptick in cases and are considering stepping up control measures.