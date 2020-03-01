Four including 3 kids, woman killed in Rajsamand road mishap

Udaipur : Four people including three children were killed while some 22 were injured when a private bus going towards Jaipur from Ahmedabad overturned on National Highway 8 near Mada ki Bassi village under Diwer police station of Rajsamand district. The victims were rushed to nearby Deogarh government hospital and eight of them are said to be serious.

According to the police, around 8.30 a private bus that was heading towards Jaipur direction overturned due to high speed as the driver lost control over the vehicle. Some 40 persons were inside the bus when the mishap took place. Four passengers identified as Dakshita (3) Aliya (7) Dev Pratap son of Abhay Singh, Ahmedabad (12) died on the spot while a woman succumbed to her injuries on the way to hospital, 22 others were injured.

The bus was on high speed and when it overturned the heavy body dragged to few meters on the road. Chaos prevailed in the area as passengers shouted for help. Broken glasses, baggage and blood stained spread all over the area. Diwer and Deogarh police teams reached the accident spot and began the rescue operation by shifting the bus from the road with the help of a crane. A two kilometer long blockade was seen on the road affecting commutation which was restored after some 3 hours. The passengers hailed from Ahmedabad, Nathdwara, Sikar, Ajmer and Karnataka, police said.