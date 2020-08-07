Four hockey players test COVID positive on arrival at SAI Bengaluru for Hockey National Camp

This was revealed since as a proactive step, SAI made it mandatory for all athletes , who reported back to the camp to take a rapid Covid 19 test upon arrival.

Since all the athletes who tested positive had travelled together, there is a high likelihood that they contracted the virus while travelling from their hometowns to Bengaluru.

All four tested negative in the rapid test. However, since Manpreet and Surender began to display some Covid symptoms later, they along with other ten athletes who had travelled together were given the Quantitative RT-PCR test on Thursday, and the four have been found to be Covid positive.

Though the test results have still not been handed over to SAI, but the state government has informed the test results to the SAI authorities., and few test results are still awaited.

All athletes, including Manpreet, who reported to camp were undergoing quarantine as per the Health Ministry Guidelines and as a precautionary measure were kept in isolation to arrest the possibility of transmission of the virus.

The quarantined athletes did not interact with other athletes who were already present at the camp.

The SOP of the state government and of SAI is being followed strictly across the campus.