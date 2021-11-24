Four Fun and Colorful Ways To Make Your Galaxy Z Flip3 Your Own

Today’s younger generations, including Millennials and Generation Z (or ‘Gen Z’), are all about expressing their own unique personalities through the decoration of their diaries, their personal computing devices, their rooms – and even their phones. Since customization has become the norm these days, it is only natural that the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G has become the perfect vehicle for these generations, as the phone boasts a trendy design and allows users to differentiate their device through various methods of customization.

This October, Samsung Electronics provided even more ways for users to personalize their device with the unveiling of the Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition, which allows users to express their own taste through combining different design elements. Users can also take this one step further with the new Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsuné Edition and Galaxy Buds2 Maison Kitsuné Edition, which have been created in collaboration with the trendy fashion brand Kitsuné.

The multifaceted ways one can decorate their Galaxy Z Flip3 5G have been growing in popularity due to their unique nature and direct relation to the user’s taste. However, if you’re a beginner in the phone decoration game, Samsung Newsroom is here to introduce four top tips for decorating your Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

1. Make Your Phone a Fashion Statement With Colors That Pop Out

Thanks to its visually appealing design and varied color swatches, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is a fashion item and accessory within its own right. Just as a pop of color can totally transform your OOTD, the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G can also serve as a unique highlight item thanks to the exciting range of shades it is available in, as well as the range of colorful accessories available that allow you to match your mood or style of the day, whatever the season. You can even choose from a range of Galaxy Watch straps and Buds cases to take your accessory matching to the next level.

2. Showcase Your Style – As Well as Your Support – With Stickers

Decorating using stickers has always been a common way for users to customize their diaries or other personal items, such as laptops. Following the release of Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, more users than ever before have been using stickers to decorate their phones, as Galaxy Z Flip3 5G comes in a range of colors1 – including the chic Phantom Black shade, the warm Cream shade and the lovely Lavender shade – that allows it to serve as a canvas with which users can express their own individuality. Why not pick up some cute stickers to decorate your phone case and make it truly and uniquely your own?

Furthermore, in celebration of International Red Panda (Lesser Panda) Day this September 18th, Samsung worked with Da-seul Jeong (Aeso), the creator of the character Ompangi, to create lesser panda stickers for phone decoration. This collaboration was undertaken to raise awareness of the protection of endangered animals, a category that unfortunately lesser pandas are part of. Through using such cute yet important stickers as these, users can customize their phones not only to show their style, but also to actively show their support for all kinds of causes.

3. Make Your Phone Truly Your Own, From the Inside Out

Previously, a user has been able to show off their personal style by using their phone’s home screen. But with Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, you can take this one step further and apply your unique personality to your phone case, as well, thanks to the wide range of accessories launched by Samsung through collaboration with a variety of movies, cartoons, sports teams and even food brands.

By checking out the ‘Featured Items’ page for accessories on the Samsung Members app, you can take a look at all kinds of accessories that are available thanks to these diverse collaborations; Knotted Donuts, Disney, Jill Stuart, Dragon Ball and more are among the brands Samsung has collaborated with so far.2 From the wide range of collaboration accessories available, including smartphone ring grips, strap cases and clear case palettes, Samsung has created products that not only provide unique ways for users to express their style, but also ways for users to enjoy their phone with utmost convenience. These brand collaboration items are available for your Galaxy Watch, too, so that even when you aren’t holding up your smartphone, you are still able to showcase your true self whenever you want.

What’s more, the wider Cover Screen that comes with the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G provides even more screen real estate with which you can demonstrate your mood or interests – you can even decorate your screen with up to 15 images of your favorite animals, celebrities, characters or even your family members. While originally, the image shown on the Cover Screen would change automatically every time the screen was turned on, the recent One UI 4 update now lets you fix which images show up when according to your own preferences. Furthermore, a new color palette has been provided that lets you change your Home Screen, wallpaper and icons to suit your tastes, providing even more ways for you to express your own individuality.

4. Build Personality and Self-Expression Into the Very Design of Your Smartphone

If you are the type of person that enjoys a more minimal approach to decoration and prefers to leave the look of the phone the way it was when you first received it, then this custom-design approach might be perfect for you. Just because you enjoy a simple style doesn’t mean that your smartphone has to look like everyone else’s – and so with the Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition unveiled this October, you can express your own tastes through the phone’s design itself. The Bespoke Edition offers two frame colors, black and silver, as well as five panel colors, blue, yellow, pink, white and black, which come together to provide a total of 49 design combinations.

Furthermore, just as some might switch up their style by changing their phone case, you can even switch the colors of the front and rear panels of your phone as you please thanks to the Bespoke Upgrade Care service, and the Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsuné Edition and Galaxy Buds2 Maison Kitsuné Edition provide even more subtle nods to decoration thanks to their witty yet simple design.

If you are not sure which colors make the perfect match for you, you can try out various combinations in person at your local Samsung Experience Store, or try out the combinations virtually in 3D at Samsung.com.

1 Color swatches available for Galaxy Z Flip3 5G may vary by region or mobile operator.

2The availability of the collaboration accessories may vary by region or mobile operator.