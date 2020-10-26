Four-day Indian Army Commanders' Conference begins today in Delhi | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Indian Army Commanders’ Conference is an apex level biannual event, which formulates important policy decisions through collegiate deliberations. It is being held in New Delhi from October 26-29, 2020.

The conference will be attended by senior officers of the Army including the vice chief of army staff, all commanders, principal staff officers (PSOs) of the Army Headquarters and other senior officers.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the conference on October 27 but prior to that the conference will be addressed by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and all the three Service Chiefs.

On October 28, Army Commanders will hold in-depth discussions on various agenda, followed by brief updates by various PSOs.

On the last day of the conference, Director General of Border Roads (DGBR) will update the forces on the various infrastructure development projects being undertaken by Border Roads Organisation and allied formations.

The conference will close with the presentation of Sports Trophy and Flight Safety Trophy, followed by the closing address by the Army Chief M. M. Naravane.