Four accused in 2008 Jaipur blast case convicted

Quantum of punishment will be announced later.

Jaipur had witnessed serial bomb blast on 13 May, 2008 at 8 different places of the walled city.80 persons lost their lives and 185 others were injured in the incident.

Police had arrested 5 accused out of 11 and filed the charge sheet. Special Public prosecutor Shree Chand told that the court has acquitted Shahbaz Hussain while four others – Mohammad Saif, Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, Mohammad Salman and Saifurrehman have been convicted under different sections of IPC.

In this case, 3 accused are absconding while 3 persons are in prisons of Hyderabad and Delhi.