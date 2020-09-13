Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passes away

President Ram Nath Kovind has expressed sadness at the death of former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh. In a tweet, President Kovind said he had an extraordinary understanding of rural India. He said Raghuvansh Prasad Singh gave a special dignity to public life through his simple living.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh at his death. In a tweet, PM Modi said Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is no more among us. His demise has left a void in the political sphere of Bihar as well as the country. Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan ,Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar have expressed grief over demise of Raghuvansh Prasad.

