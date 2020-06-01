Former Union Minister Phunsog Namgyal tests Covid-19 positive after death 

The health department is yet assess the exact cause for his death. Namgyal along with his family returned from Delhi to Leh on 28th May.

However during home quarantine, after complaining inconvenience, he was shifted to the hospital, where he breathed his last. His samples tested positive for Covid-19 twice.

However, before results came, Namgyal passed away. After knowing the results, the Leh district administration swung into the action and advised all the people who visited the departed leader’s house to pay homage to go for self home quarantine without any exceptions.

Along with, several UT Congress leaders and public representatives, many district officials, doctors and workers of medical department also have visited the bereaved family.

On the other hand, the Ladakh Congress leaders who visited Namgyal’s home also paid homage to the departed leader and held Press Conference at Congress office.

The District administration has also started contact tracing, of who have visited Namgyal house on Monday.