Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away at 82

He was admitted to Army’s Research and Reffereal Hospital in Delhi on 25th June. The Hospital said, he was being treated for sepsis with multiorgan dysfunction syndrome and effects of severe brain injury. After a fall at his residence six years ago in 2014, he had suffered a serious head injury and had slipped into coma.



One of the founding members of BJP Jaswant Singh served as Minister of Defence, External Affairs and Finance and also Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission. He was elected to the Lok Sabha four times and to Rajya Sabha five times and served as Leader of Opposition in the Upper House. He was NDA’s nominee in the Vice Presidential election in 2012.



President, Vice President and Prime Minister have expressed grief on the demise of Jaswant Singh.



President Ram Nath Kovind said, the demise of veteran soldier, outstanding parliamentarian, exceptional leader and intellectual, Jaswant Singh is distressing. President Kovind said, He combined many difficult roles with ease and equanimity. He expressed condolences to his family and friends.



Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, Jaswant Singh was a great leader who served the nation with distinction in various capacities. Naidu said, he was a man of impeccable integrity, an able administrator and an excellent parliamentarian. The Vice President said, his thoughts are with the bereaved family and friends.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. He said, during Atal Ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. PM Modi said, Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. PM Modi said, he will always remember their interactions. He expressed condolences to his family and supporters. The Prime Minister spoke to his son Manvendra Singh and expressed condolences. He said, true to his nature, Jaswant Ji fought his illness with immense courage for the last six years.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed pain at the passing away of veteran BJP leader and former minister. In his message, Singh said he served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Defence Minister.



Expressing grief, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said, Jaswant Singh Ji was an associate of Atal ji and his experience of administration was seen in the Vajpayee government.

