Former President Pranab Mukherjee Sketch

Udaipur : PFA for the sketch which I made in 2012 when that time Finance Minister and going to be President Dr Pranab Mukherjee came at MLS University in a function, I presented this sketch to him, he was very happy and blessed me. toda he passed this world , I pay my humble condolences and tribute to a true Bharat Ratna.
