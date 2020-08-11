Former President Pranab Mukherjee on ventilator support

A team of doctors is keeping a close watch on his condition. Hours before the surgery, Mukherjee, said he had also tested positive for the novel COVID-19.

“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID 19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19” he said in a tweet.

He was a President from 2012 to 2017.

President Ram Nath Kovind spoke to his daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee, and inquired about his health. The President wished him a speedy recovery and good health. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the hospital on Monday evening.