Former Goa Governor & veteran BJP leader Mridula Sinha passes away

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed grief over the demise of the veteran leader. In a tweet, President Kovind said Mridula Sinha who was an excellent writer and teacher, deeply understood the local traditions and cultural life of the country, especially Bihar.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, the Veteran leader will be remembered for her efforts towards public service. He said, she was also a prolific writer, making extensive contributions to the world of literature as well as culture.

Home Minister Amit Shah in his condolence message said that Mridula Sinha worked for the nation, society and organization throughout her life. He said, she will always be remembered for her writing. He also conveyed his condolences to her family.