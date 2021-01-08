Former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra is turning heads in cyberspace with her alluring pictures

Bandgi Kalra, who had set the ‘Bigg Boss 11’ house on fire with her sizzling chemistry with co-contestant Puneesh Sharma, is turning up the heat with her bewitching pictures on social media. Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma fell in love with each other during their stay in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house and ever since then, the duo is in a relationship.

Bandgi Kalra, who has more than 700K followers on Instagram, loves sharing her ravishing photoshoots, fashion updates and travel diaries on social media. Sometime back, Bandgi shared her wedding plans with Puneesh on social media. While interacting with fans on a social media platform, a user questioned about her wedding plans. A user asked her, “Everyone asks you about Puneesh and your relationship… When are you getting married.”

The reality TV star replied saying, “Whenever I plan you guys will know. For now marriage is not on plate.” Apparently, Bandgi Kalra has no marriage plans right now. Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma are happily living together in Mumbai. (photo: Instagram)

