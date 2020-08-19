Foreign Secretary Shringla meets Prime Minister Hasina in Dhaka

Confirming this High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das said that Foreign Secretary Shringla conveyed the message to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that Bangladesh and India have deep relations and India will continue to be a committed development partner of Bangladesh.

Talking to a small group of media persons in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das said that India has a special and close relationship with Bangladesh which is reflected in the fact that Foreign Secretary has come to meet the Prime Minister with this message despite the ongoing pandemic.

During the meeting of Foreign Secretary with Prime Minister Hasina various aspects of bilateral relationship including development partnership, enhancing connectivity, assistance on COVID-19, and post COVID-19 cooperation to revive economy were discussed. Satisfaction was expressed that despite the covid pandemic, both sides could sustain momentum in bilateral ties particularly in the areas of connectivity and trade.

This is the second visit of Harsh Vardhan Shringla to Bangladesh this year after taking over as the Foreign Secretary of India. He had earlier paid a visit to Bangladesh in March in connection with the planned visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib centenary celebration which could not take place due to the outbreak of Corona pandemic.

Rajesh Jha/Dhaka