Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to arrive in Dhaka on Monday

Prime Minister Modi will be visiting Bangladesh to participate in the centenary celebrations of Bangladesh’s first President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman starting from March 17.

On arrival in Dhaka he will give the keynote address at the seminar organised by the Indian High Commission and Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS).

During the visit Foreign Secretary will also hold discussions on bilateral issues with his Bangladeshi counterpart Masud Bin Momen. He will also be calling on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen.

This will be the first visit of Harsh Vardhan Shringla after he assumed charge as Foreign Secretary in January this year. He had earlier served as India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh from November 2015 to January 2019.