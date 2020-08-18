Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla in Dhaka on a two day visit to Bangladesh

According to a short press release issued by the High Commission of India in Dhaka Foreign Secretary Shringla is on a two day visit to Bangladesh on August 18-19 to discuss and take forward cooperation on matters of mutual interest.

He will hold a bilateral meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart Masud Bin Momen on Wednesday. The Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, said he was expecting to discuss various bilateral issues particularly regarding COVID-19 situation and prospective cooperation over access to coronavirus vaccine, reports the official news agency BSS.

This is the second visit of Harsh Vardhan Shringla to Bangladesh this year after taking over as the Foreign Secretary of India. He paid a visit to Bangladesh in March in connection with the planned visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib birth centenary celebration which could not take place due to the outbreak of Corona pandemic.