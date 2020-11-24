This will be the first visit of the Foreign Secretary to Nepal since he assumed charge. The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and the priority India attaches to its relations with Nepal.
During the visit, Foreign Secretary will meet his counterpart and other Nepalese dignitaries to discuss the wide ranging bilateral cooperation between the two countries. The visit will be an opportunity to further advance our bilateral ties.
Foreign Secretary H V Shringla to visit Nepal on November 26 & 27
