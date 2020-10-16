For isolated tribe, Philippine rickshaw brings learning amid pandemic | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

While many students across the Philippines have been able to take online classes, the Aeta villages in a mountainous area north of Manila are largely without internet access – or even television reception – for distance learning.

“We had to think of an alternative way to bring the lessons to the children,” said Christopher Semsem, one of the teachers behind the project from the Villa Maria Integrated School.

So using old bookshelves and wooden boards, the teachers built a makeshift learning centre complete with a large monitor mounted on top of a motorcycle rickshaw that can bring learning to the villages in the rural province of Pampanga.

School Principal Marizen Tolentino said the rickshaw initiative was vital to help the children comprehend the modules.

“Some of our Aeta (students) cannot read … How are they going to be able to answer the modules?” questioned Tolentino.

Since launching the initiative in early October, the rickshaw has visited five villages, reaching around 500 students from primary school to senior high, two to three times a week.

Teachers pre-record videos on their mobile phones that are played on the monitor to assist with lessons while avoiding the need for face-to-face contact with the children.

So far Aeta students had responded enthusiastically to the courses and their parents were relieved classes had resumed, the teachers say.

There is debate among anthropologists about the origins of the Aeta, but many have moved to permanent settlements after deforestation upended their traditional nomadic way of life.

