Footballer Sandesh Jhingan and boxing coach Shiv Singh bat for Fit India Freedom Run

The event was organised by Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Chandigarh Regional Center to promote fitness amongst the youth.

Panjab University’s Director of Sports Dr Parminder Singh, who was invited as a special guest for the occasion, also participated in the run along with few other SAI athletes, coaches and staff members.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju had launched Fit India Freedom Run on August 14 with the aim of making it a countrywide fitness phenomenon.

Keeping the current scenario of COVID -19 in mind the initiative allows participants to run at their own place and at their own pace at a time convenient to them.

So far many known athletes such as PV Sindhu, Hima Das, Manu Bhakar and Nikhat Zareen have already participated in the event.

The initiative, that started on August 15, will conclude on Gandhi Jayanti October 2 and requires the participants to run a route during a time period that suits them, break-up the runs and make sure they run at their preferred pace while tracking the Kms manually, with a tracking app or a GPS watch.

By- Tapas Bhattacharya