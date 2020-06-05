Football: India bags right to host Women’s Asian Cup 2022

The Asian Football Confederation awarded the hosting rights of the tournament to India after the AFC Women’s Football Committee meeting today.

In February, the AFC Women’s Football Committee had recommended India to be hosts. This is the first time that India will be hosting the event since 1979, in which India had finished as the runner-ups.

AFC General Secretary Dato Windsor John has written a letter to the All India Football Federation, AIFF, confirming the decision.

AIFF President Praful Patel said that the tournament will galvanize the aspiring women players and bring in a holistic social revolution as far as women’s football in the country is concerned.

The tournament comes as the latest boost to AIFF as India are slated to host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup next year. India had also hosted the AFC U-16 Championships in 2016 and the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017.

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said that the tournament comes on the back of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020 and will help India sustain and build on the momentum gained.

The tournament will feature 12 teams, expanded from the previous slot of eight teams. India will qualify directly as hosts.

The event will also serve as the final qualification tournament for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The tournament is likely to be held in the second half of the year.