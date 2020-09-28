Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Football Delhi to launch Virtual Skill competition and e-football competitions

Football Delhi to launch Virtual Skill competition and e-football competitions

Exco also decided to launch E-Football competitions for schools, youth and E-Football League to further engage with youth and the football community through popular e-football games. 

In the meeting it was decided to tentatively schedule the start of new season league activities from 20th December 2020 depending upon the covid-19 situation.

The Executive Committee unanimously agreed that it will abide by the govt guidelines and SOPs regarding covid19 during the organisation of all football activities.

