Food & Public Distribution Ministry takes various measures for current sugar season

Government is reimbursing carrying cost of one thousand 6 hundred 74 crore rupees towards maintenance of buffer stock of 40 Lakh tonnes of sugar. 

Besides assistance at 10 thousand 4 hundred 48 rupees per Tonne is being provided to sugar mills to meet expenses on export of 60 Lakh tonnes of sugar. The likely expenditure for it will be around 6 thousand 2 hundred 68 crore rupees. 

Soft loans of about 18 thousand 600 crore rupees are being extended through banks to 362 sugar mills and molasses-based standalone distilleries for enhancement and augmentation of ethanol production capacity.

An interest subvention of about 4 thousand 45 crore rupees for five years is being borne by the Government for this.

