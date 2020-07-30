Folk musician Sonam Tshering Lepcha passes away

He is survived by two wives and several children.

Lepcha was born in Kalimpong in 1928 and started his career as a soldier.

He travelled to various parts of Sikkim and complied a wide range of Indian folk and traditional Lepcha songs and played folk music on All India Radio in 1960.

He was highly reverred in Sikkim, where he spent much of his time for his role in the revival of Lepcha culture, which is an indigenous one in Sikkim.

He was awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution in the field of folk music.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has condoled the passing away of Padma Shri Ren Sonam Tshering Lepcha.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said,”Padma Shri Ren Sonam Tshering Lepcha Ji was a multi-faceted personality. He made outstanding efforts to popularise the great Lepcha culture. His works are respected across generations. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”