Fog and cold disrupt normal life across North India

Dense Fog observed in many cities including Gwalior Morena, and Chhatarpur. Rain also reported in several parts of the state.

In Bihar, a cold wave is sweeping many parts of the state. The severe cold was observed in Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur and Purnea district.

Sabour in Bhagalpur district was the coldest place in the state today where minimum temperature was recorded 7.5 degree Celsius.

In Rajasthan, a further fall in minimum temperature has affected normal life in many parts of the state. The minimum temperature has been reduced up to five degrees Celsius as compared to yesterday in many districts of the state.