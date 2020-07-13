FM Nirmala Sitharaman chairs meeting to review implementation of PM Fasal Bima Yojana

During the meeting, a presentation was made by Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare where the journey of PMFBY since Kharif 2016 as well as challenges encountered and the status of implementation for the current Kharif 2020 crop season were discussed.



The Finance Minister highlighted the need of carrying out awareness activities to ensure dissemination of information among all farmers in view of Scheme becoming voluntary for all farmers.



She also stressed on the need for States to release Premium Subsidy on time to ensure timely settlement of claims.



Nirmala Sitharaman suggested that stringent follow up should be done with States where subsidy is pending specially those which are not implementing the Scheme in Kharif 2020.

Please share this news







