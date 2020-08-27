Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / FM Nirmala Sitharaman chairs GST Council meeting to discuss compensation for loss of revenue to states

FM Nirmala Sitharaman chairs GST Council meeting to discuss compensation for loss of revenue to states

The 41st meeting of the GST Council is being held via video conferencing. Ahead of the meeting, chief ministers of opposition-ruled states got together to devise a common strategy on the issue.

Attorney General K K Venugopal had earlier opined that the Centre is not legally bound to make up from its coffers any shortfall in GST revenues of states. The Centre had in March sought views from the Attorney General on the legality of market borrowing to make good the shortfall in the compensation fund.

Under the GST law, states were guaranteed to be compensated bi-monthly for any loss of revenue in the first five years of the GST implementation from 1st July, 2017.

Please share this news

Check Also

India registers over 100 % hike in COVID-19 recoveries in last 25 days

Over 56 thousand patients have successfully recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Delhi, …

    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved