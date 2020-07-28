FM Nirmala Sitharaman attends 5th Annual Meeting of Board of Governors of AIIB

As lead speaker Sitharaman appreciated AIIB’s efforts for fast tracking financial assistance of about $10 Billion to its member countries including India to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

Sitharaman mentioned about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative of creating a COVID-19 Emergency Fund for SAARC Nations and India’s efforts in supplying critical medical health kits to tackle the COVID-19, and now supporting global efforts of COVID-19 vaccine trials.

The Finance Minister mentioned that to give a boost to the infrastructure development, India has launched the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) 2020-2025 with estimated expenditure of $1.4 trillion that has created a plethora of fresh investment opportunities for AIIB’s partnerships.