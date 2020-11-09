FM Nirmala Sitharaman attends 1st BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting

On the ongoing international efforts to find a solution to the issue of taxation of digital economy, Sitharaman said that a consensus solution will play an important role in ensuring fairness, equity and sustainability of tax systems.

The BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors also discussed expansion of the membership of the New Development Bank (NDB).

The Finance Minister supported the expansion of the membership of NDB and emphasised the importance of regional balance. Smt. Sitharaman also shared her perspective on Russia’s initiative to develop an integrated Digital Platform.