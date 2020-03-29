FM interacts with heads of PSU banks
2020-03-29
In a series of tweets, she said that it is encouraging to know that they are doing their best, even during the lockdown.
FM said, they are certain that they will ensure customer service without disruption and will also adhere to social distancing.
The Finance Minister acknowledged the role of public sector banks and encouraged them to keep up their efforts in providing uninterrupted banking services across the country.
FM Sitharaman made one-to-one calls with CMDs of all public sector banks and requested them to ensure uninterrupted banking services.
The Finance Minister also called the representatives of private sector banks to ensure that uninterrupted banking services are provided across the country while maintaining social distancing norms