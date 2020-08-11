FM inaugurates National Infrastructure Pipeline Online Dashboard

The online dashboard is envisaged as a one stop solution for all stakeholders looking for information on infrastructure projects in New India.



The dashboard is being hosted on the website of India Investment Grid. IIG is an interactive and dynamic online platform that showcases d and real-time investment opportunities in the country.



Speaking at the event, FM said, NIP will provide a boost to the vision of an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.



She said, the availability of NIP projects on IIG will ensure easy accessibility to d project information and attract investors for PPP projects.



She added that it is a great step in the direction of implementing NIP- giving a fillip to infrastructure development in the country.



In the budget speech of 2019-2020, FM announced an outlay of 100 lakh Crore rupees for infrastructure projects over the next 5 years.



The Minister has asked all concerned Department and Ministries to immediately the status of projects on NIP portal and keep it d in real time.



She has also asked all concerned Departments and Ministries to show concrete progress in terms of project and reforms implementation.



The inaugural was attended by members of the High-Level Task Force on Infrastructure and Secretaries of various ministries and government departments.

Please share this news







