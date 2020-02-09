FM holds interaction with industry representatives in Kolkata

During interaction, Trade and Industry representatives asked their questions on Budget 2020 and on initiatives on Startups and Technological Innovations among others.

The Finance MInister said that Prime Minister ‘s vision of ‘New India’ will be successful with initiatives in entrepreneurial and ‘Digital India’ arena.

The Finance Minister asserted on importance and utilisation of technology for Industry solutions with Government acting as facilitator.

Sitharaman also said that, Govt will soon open ATMs in tea growing areas in Assam. She said such ATMs will facilitate cash to workers in tea growing area.