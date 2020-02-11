FM: Foreign investors continue to show confidence in India

Replying to discussions on Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Sitharaman said banks are now better equipped to fund growth investment. Asserting that government will invest over one lakh crore rupees in infrastructure development by 2024-25, Finance Minister said county’s economy is moving forward.

Expressing happiness that RBI came up with creative solutions to boost growth, the Minister said that there is steady growth in GST revenue collections. She said for the betterment of youth many steps have been taken by the government.