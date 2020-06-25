Floods once again hit Assam; situation grim in seven districts

With one more death reported in Sivsagar on Thursday the death toll due to flood have risen to 15.

According to ASDMA reports 50, 055 population have been effected by the second wave of flood in Assam.

179 villages of 18 revenue circles and 9 relief camps have been set up where 1289 inmates are taking shelter.

A Total of 5302 heactars of crop area have been washed away by the flood.

In Golaghat, due to rise in water level of Gelabill river, erosion damage is seen at some places in Dergaon as per reports by DDMA.

