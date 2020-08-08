Floods inundate one-third of Bangladesh

Houses in Srinagar of Munshiganj district, about 50 km from the capital Dhaka, were submerged in floodwaters with the nearby Padma River overflowing its banks. Residents were forced to travel by boat and had to move their cattle to higher grounds to avoid the flooding.

The agriculture ministry said that the longest-running floods in over two decades in Bangladesh have submerged nearly 80,000 hectares of paddy fields.

The floods also complicated the efforts to fight the novel coronavirus. Bangladesh has reported 252,502 infections with 3,333 deaths as of Saturday.