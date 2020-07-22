Flood situation remains grim in Assam and Bihar

Surging water and erosion also damaged roads, embankments, bridges. Road communication is largely disrupted due to floods. 44 thousand people are staying at 276 relief camps. The death toll due to floods has gone up to 88 today.

District administration in association with SDRF and NDRF are carrying out relief and rescue measures. 130 persons have been evacuated to safer places this morning.

In Bihar, 16 teams of NDRF have been deployed for relief and rescue operations in flood affected areas of the state. NDRF Commandant told the teams are equipped with modern gadgets and preventive Covid-19 kits.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar instructed DMs concerned to ensure evacuation of people living in low lying areas of Gandak river to higher places. Over 25 thousand people have been shifted to safer places so far. Strict vigil is being maintained on the river Gandak following heavy discharge of water from Vamikinagar barrage. District administration of West Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali have been put on vigilance.

About four lakh people have been affected by floods in eight districts including Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Sheohar and Supaul. 210 panchayats of these districts are reeling under the impact of flood. Water levels in Burhi Gandak, Bagmati and Adhwara group of rivers are flowing above the danger mark and maintaining a rising trend. Flood water is engulfing new areas.

District administration of Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga and Khagaria has been put on vigilance. The Met department has issued a warning for heavy rains in the next 24 hours in the northern part of the state.