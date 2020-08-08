Flood situation remains critical in 16 districts of Bihar

Seetamarhi, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, East and West Champaran Districts are worst affected. About 4 lakh 95 thousand people have been evacuated to safer places. 33 teams of SDRF and NDRF are carrying out relief and rescue operations in the affected areas.

Around ten and a half lakh people are being provided cooked food from 1,420 community kitchens. Rleief is being provided to the people living on embankments. Medical teams along with anti-rabies kits and snake bite serum are deputed in the flood affected areas to provide medical aid to the flood affected people. Six relief camps are being run in Khagaria and Samstipur districts.

Bagmati, Kamla Balan, Adhwara, Kosi and Gandak rivers are still above the danger mark at many places. On the other hand, the Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rains in almost all the districts of Bihar during the next 24 hours.