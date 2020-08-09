Flood situation in Bangladesh improves as rivers recede

Northern and Central parts of Bangladesh have been severely affected by the ongoing floods.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the Flood Forecast and Warning Centre (FFWC) at 9 a.m. on Sunday, only five rivers in the country were flowing above danger level. Since the last bulletin on Saturday, out of 101 points monitored by the FFWC, water level has risen at 17 points while it has declined at 80 observation points.

In the Brahmaputra river basin, all the rivers showed a decline in the water level though some rivers including Gur, Atari, Dhaleswari, Kaliganga and Banshi are still running above the dangler level at several observation points.

In the Ganges river basin water level increased at 5 places but declined at 22 points. Ganga declined at 3 places while Padma water declined at all the four observation points monitored by the FFWC. Padma continues to be above danger level at Bhagyakul, Mawa, Goalundo and Sureswar, though the water level is declining.

In the Meghna river basin also only Meghna was flowing above danger level at one point. Water level in the Meghna basin increased at 8 points while it declined at 23 points.

The floods have affected more than 54 lakh people in 33 districts of Bangladesh.

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief put the figure of death due to floods at 41, though several other reports quoting DGHS put the figure of people dying in flood related incidents at 161.