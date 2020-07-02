Flood situation in Assam remains grim; over 16 lakh people affected

The flood has hit 22 out of 33 districts and 60 revenue cirlces of Assam affecting over 16 lakh people.

Barpeta is the worst affected district with above 8.5 lakh followed by South Salmara district with over 1.95 lakh people hit.

Over 72 thousand hectares of cropped areas affected till now.

With death of one person in last 24 hours, the death toll this season has reached 34.

According to Assam State Disaster management Authority, a total number of 163 relief camps and distribution centres are functional housing 12,597 inmates.

The current wave of flood has badly hit the Kaziranga National Park with many areas of the park inundated under water. Besides this, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary and Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park have also been affected.

Rescue and relief operations are going on in a big way. 2,852 marooned persons have been evacuated and moved to safer places by SDRF and NDRF personnel.

Chief Secretary of Assam Kumar Sanjay Krishna said the state government is constantly monitoring the flood situation in Assam.

Rescue, relief and timely redressal measures have been initiated across the state and the government is putting all necessary efforts at this time of distress.

The overall scenario is showing signs of improvement, Kumar Sanjay Krishna added.