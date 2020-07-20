Flood situation improves in Assam; Chief Minister visits flood affected areas

The death toll due to flood has gone up to 85.

Official sources said that 25 lakh people have been affected in 24 districts. State and National Disaster Response Force teams are carrying out relief and rescue works.

In all, 1.21 lakh hectare crop areas are submerged due to flood.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal along with state BJP President Ranjeet Kumar Dass are visiting flood affected Barpeta and Nalbari districts.

Sonowal said that the Prime Minister has assured all help to the state government to face the situation.

