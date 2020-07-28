Flood situation continues to be grim in 11 districts of Bihar

In all, 25 lakh population of 93 blocks in 11 districts are facing wrath of flood. Over 1.7 lakh people have been evacuated from the marooned areas.

29 relief centres and 703 community kitchens are being run in flood affected areas. SDRF and NDRF are engaged in the rescue and relief work.

According to water resources department, the discharge from Kosi barrage remained 2.2 lakh cusecs while at Gandak Barrage the discharge was 2.27 lakh cusecs.

The water level of river Burhi Gandak is still rising in Samastipur, Rosra and Khagadia. 60 to 100 mm rainfall occurred in the catchment areas of Gandak, Bagmati and Mahananda in Nepal.

The met office has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Purnia, Kishanganj, Araria and Katihar during next 24 hours.