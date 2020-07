The Monsoon so far has been good but uneven. While some districts of Saurashtra have already seen more than 100 percent of overall rainfall of the season, some parts of North Gujarat are still waiting for a good spell of rain.

Dwarka district which received heaviest rainfall so far in the season is witnessing waterlogging in one village. Met Department has predicted heavy rainfall on 12th and 13th July in different parts of the Saurashtra and South Gujarat.