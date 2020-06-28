Flood hits northern districts of Bangladesh

The low-lying areas in districts including Sylhet, Sunamganj, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Kurigram reported flooding due to rising trend in major rivers like Teesta, Dharla, Padma and Brahmaputra.

Sunamganj town and 11 upazilas of the district are reported to be inundated due to the heavy rain and upstream river flooding. Road communication in several parts of the district has been interrupted due to sudden floods.

According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) of Bangladesh, a rising trend was observed on 78 of the 101 points covered by the centre. It forecasted on Sunday that Padma river may cross the danger level in the next 24 hours.

In its latest weather report on Sunday, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rains in Comilla, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet regions. In Dhaka also, weather has been rainy since noon on Sunday.

Several thousands of people have been affected by the flood in the country. Local administration in Kurigram and some other districts has made arrangement to remove people from the flood hit areas to safer places.