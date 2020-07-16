Flood fury continues in Assam and Bihar

Over three thousand villages are inundated due to floods in Assam. The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at five places. More than 36 lakh people have been affected in the current wave of floods in 26 districts.

Flood water also caused damage to rural roads, embankments, bridges and crop areas. In all, 66 persons have lost their lives so far in the state due to floods. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the National and State Disaster Response Force.

Around 36 thousand flood hit people are taking shelter at temporary relief camps. Wildlife parks are also inundated due to floods.

In Bihar also, flood fury continues as major rivers in the state are in spate.