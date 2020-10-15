Flipkart partners with 2000+ fashion stores PAN India ahead of the festive season | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Udaipur : Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has partnered with more than 100 brands this festive season, to help bring their wide range of products across 2,000 fashion stores onto Flipkart’s platform. Spread across more than 300 cities, this partnership will enable brands to showcase their available retail selection to near-by pincodes, helping customers get visibility to a wider selection and then delivered to them through Flipkart’s safe and sanitised supply chain.

As the festive season kicks off and more customers across the country choose to shop through e-commerce, this partnership holds importance for hundreds of brands to get access to an omnichannel route that enables them to stay connected with their customers. This initiative widens the choice of products for Flipkart’s large and growing base of more than 250 million consumers and will meet the evolving needs of those who prefer shopping online from the safety of their homes, in metros, tier 2 regions and beyond.

Flipkart is leveraging technology and advanced inventory management systems such as ‘geo fencing’ and ‘store hopping’ to enable these retail stores with the goodness of e-commerce and a robust supply chain. It covers regions and cities beyond metros as well, solving needs for both consumers and brands, including ‘Liberty Stores’ in Gulbarga and Sitapur; ‘PEPE Stores’ in Cochin, Panjim and Calicut; ‘Raymond Stores’ in Zirakhpur and Moga; ‘Arrow Stores’ in Jammu; ‘Khadims Stores’ in Jodhpur; ‘Ethnicity Stores’ in Durgapur and many more. While the partnership addresses the metro consumers’ needs for quick delivery of the latest styles and it also enables aspirational consumers in Tier-2+ regions to get access to a much larger selection of the latest trendy brand offerings.

Commenting on the initiative, Nishit Garg, Vice President – Flipkart Fashion, said, “The future of shopping is an integrated model where the lines will be blurred, ultimately creating a win-win situation for consumers, brands and sellers. With this approach, we are bridging the gap that currently exists for firstly, aspiring customers in tier 3 cities and beyond, who are seeking the best of current fashion trends, but have limited access; and secondly, for customers in metros who are seeking fresh fashion in a minimum timeframe. Technology is playing a key role in delivering customer delight though this initiative – from both a selection and speed (of delivery) perspective.”

This year, Flipkart will have the largest fashion selection available for consumers during the Big Billion Days and festive season, in partnership with leading brands and sellers, which begins on October 16 with an early access for Plus members from October 15, 2020.