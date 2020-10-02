Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Flight Testing of DRDO’s Laser Guided ATGM

The indigenously developed Laser Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) was successfully test fired today on 1st Oct 2020 defeating a target located at longer range. The test was conducted from MBT Arjun at KK ranges (ACC&S) Ahmednagar in continuation of successful trial done on 22nd Sep 2020.

The ATGM employs a tandem HEAT warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles in ranges from 1.5 to 5 km. It has been developed with multiple-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from 120 mm rifled gun of MBT Arjun.

This Laser Guided Missile has been developed by Armament R&D Establishment (ARDE), Pune in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Pune and Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE), Dehradun.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for this successful feat. Secretary DD R&D and Chairman DRDO congratulated DRDO personnel for this achievement which paves the way for Atmanirbhar Bharat pledge of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

