Flare up in Assam-Mizoram border, handiwork of miscreants' says Minister Parimal Suklabaidya | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Minister for Environment and Forest, Parimal Suklabaidya visited on Sunday Lailapur, where some houses and stalls were torched by miscreants from other side of the border last night, and interacted with the local people to defuse the tension.

Suklabaidya, who rushed to the site of the incident at the instruction of the Chief Minister, said the incident that took place on Saturday night was the handiwork of miscreants out to create disturbance in society.

Assuring the local people living close to the border of safety and security, Suklabaidya said he would place their demands of police outpost and other security related issues to higher authorities.

The Minister said the civil and police administrations of Cachar are doing their level best to deal with the situation and would take care of the security aspect so that the local people can live without fear.

He appealed to the people to remain calm and to help maintain peace and tranquility along the border as ‘the government is with you all and will take necessary steps’.

Deputy Commissioner, Cachar, Keerthi Jalli too visited the troubled spot along the inter-state border to defuse tension and to instill a sense of security among the local people.

Jalli assured the local residents that the administration would provide them security to ward off the evil machinations at work to create disturbance between the peoples of both the states.

Commissioner and Secretary, Home and Political, Gyanendra Dev Tripathi assured the local people of protection and urged them to live in harmony with the people of neighbouring state.

DIG Southern Range, Dilip Kumar Dey, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajib Roy and Circle Officer, Sonai, Sudeep Nath were also present.

Superintendent of Police, Bhanwar Lal Meena, too, rushed to the spot after he heard about the incident last night.

“We got reports of a few temporary houses and stalls being burnt. Local police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. We are taking all possible steps to ensure such incidents do not recur in near future. We have also established contacts with our counterparts in Mizoram,” said Meena.

Security has been beefed up at Lailapur and along the inter-state border.